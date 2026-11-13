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Indian Head Crash Ends With Taser Fight, Marbury Man Held Without Bond
By Jessica Brown,10 days ago
A Marbury man is facing four criminal charges and 20 traffic citations after a single-vehicle crash near Indian Head turned into a struggle that included a punch to a deputy's face and two Taser deployments. Trent Tyrell Queen, 48, remains held without bond as his case heads toward a trial-related scheduling proceeding later this month.
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