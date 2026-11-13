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Rachel Maddow says the Justice Department is collapsing. Can it be saved?
By NPR,4 days ago
The Justice Department wasn't created by the Founding Fathers. And according to Rachel Maddow, it has never been entirely independent of politics. Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow show on MS NOW, chronicles that complicated history in her new book Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America's Most Consequential Institution.