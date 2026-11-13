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The CAIM1 3D Printed Camera puts a security chip behind your photos as proof against AI deepfakes
By Sarang Sheth,10 days ago
Every viral video now comes with a free side of doubt. You see a cat dancing to that Nicole Kidman song, or a deepfake meme of Jensen Huang with his Asian baddie girlfriend, and before you even laugh, your brain wonders whether the rest of the world can genuinely tell the difference between the real world and AI. Josh Cowell got tired of wondering. His startup, Caimera, built CAIM1, a prototype camera that cryptographically signs every photo and 4K clip the moment you hit record. The name stands for Counter Artificial Intelligence Machine 1, and its whole job is proving you were actually there.