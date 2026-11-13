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Scottsville District representative resigns from Albemarle County School Board
By Cole Rawlins,10 days ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools announced the resignation of Ellen Osborne, Friday, Nov. 13. Osborne currently serves as vice chair and Scottsville District representative to the school board. Her resignation is effective December 1. In her resignation, Osborne says the devotion of her time and attention...
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