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Steelers DL Derrick Harmon questionable for Bengals matchup
By Joey Bray,9 days ago
The Steelers defensive lineman was the lone Steeler with a game designation Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their Week 9 bye week at 6-2 overall and will battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC North on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Heading into the contest, Pittsburgh is in a good place health-wise.