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The Steelers can’t stop talking about this practice squad WR
By Ryland Bickley,10 days ago
Could Max Hurleman be a late-season reinforcement for the Steelers wide receiver room?. It has been a busy few weeks of Steelers wide receiver discourse. There have been trade rumors about Josh Downs, Brian Thomas Jr., and Calvin Ridley. There’s been talk about when Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. can return off of injured reserve. And hey, did you know Brandon Aiyuk is set to be available soon?