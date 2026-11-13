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Cherry Development Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Announcement of Its Next Residential Housing Project in Downtown Las Vegas
By Cherry Development,10 days ago
Surrounded by friends, family, partners, and distinguished guests, including city of Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, Cherry Development celebrated its 25th anniversary at its first residential project in downtown Las Vegas, Soho Lofts. At the event, Mayor Berkley presented Cherry Development CEO Sam Cherry with a “Key to the City”...