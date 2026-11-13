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Russell Road safety plan heads to City Council Saturday amid community divide
By James Cullum,10 days ago
Opposing factions are gearing up for City Council’s public hearing on appeals of the Russell Road Safe Routes to School Project on Saturday. The city wants to make safety changes to Russell Road near Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School following a Safe Routes to School walk audit, finding that three people were injured in nine traffic crashes along the corridor since 2017.