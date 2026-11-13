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Pine Level town council discusses new zoning ordinance
10 days ago
The Pine Level Town Council took another step toward adopting new land-use rules at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, moving forward with a proposed zoning ordinance. The 130-page draft, developed nearly a year with help from the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC), includes a map and guidelines to help shape future growth. Planner Bryson Sanders told the council that the comprehensive plan is meant to guide the town over time rather than provide a quick fix. The ordinance represents a significant milestone for Pine Level.