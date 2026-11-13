undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scene cleared following morning gas line strike in Carrollton
By Colin Schowe,10 days ago
CARROLLTON, Mo - The all clear has been given following a gas line strike in Carrollton. According to the Carrollton Fire Department, crews working on a water line replacement in the area of North Main Street inadvertently struck a gas line at around 10:45 am. Residents in the area were evacuated, and several streets were closed off while crews worked to mitigate the gas.
2