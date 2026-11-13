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Inaugural Pehlivanian International Conducting Competition Announces Semifinalists
By THE VIOLIN CHANNEL,9 days ago
The Pehlivanian International Conducting Competition (PICC 2026) is currently taking place in Bled, Slovenia. Conceived by French–American conductor George Pehlivanian, the competition for orchestral and opera conducting is open worldwide to conductors aged 18 and above, with no upper age limit. Launched as a philanthropic initiative from the Pehlivanian...