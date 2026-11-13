undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beartooth Are Showcasing Their Talent on the Pure Ecstasy Tour / November 12, 2026
By Valentino Petrarca,9 days ago
Columbus, Ohio’s best came to New York City on Thursday November 12th. Beartooth’s Pure Ecstasy tour stunned audiences and delivered a night to remember. The first aspect to note about their show last night at Hammerstein Ballroom was how ubiquitous this album cycle is. Every fan in the venue was adored from head to toe in either neon red or blood red. This feels like one of the most resonant Beartooth record cycles in years. We did a cover story with Caleb when the first single, “Free,” was released. Pure Ecstasy as an album, will be remembered for years for its ingenuity, impact, and honesty.