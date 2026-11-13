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Arkansas leads nation in Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies for Q3
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
WASHINGTON — Arkansas leads the nation in Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy cases. “Arkansas, this isn’t a new thing, we have been for the last few years very high in terms of comparison of numbers of other states in the United States in Chapter 12 filings,” said Elizabeth Rumley, Senior Staff Attorney for the National Agricultural Law Center. “Every quarter, the number of Chapter 12 bankruptcies is released by the federal courts. In Q3 for 2026, Arkansas had 12 cases that were filed. That number is twice the six filings that were reported in the next highest state, which was Iowa.”
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