undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rocking Americana with Orville Peck in Brooklyn / November 10, 2026
By Everynight Charley Crespo,9 days ago
Another stunning show hits the Brooklyn Paramount. Orville Peck amazed audiences earlier this week. Following what Orville Peck described as the most important year of his life, he recorded his fourth and most recent album, Mule. In that one-year time span, the 38-year-old South African-born and American-based country music singer-songwriter split with his partner of four years, experienced a near-fatal intentional overdose and suicide attempt, pledged sobriety, enlisted in a rehabilitation program, and re-devoted himself to rebuilding his music career. Mule, a 13-song collection released on September 18, chronicles his cycle of addiction, rehabilitation, recovery, and personal transformation like a raw memoir.