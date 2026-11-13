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Inclusion, respect during AAC Awareness Month at Mandalay
By Jordan Vallone,8 days ago
To support kindness and inclusion, speech language pathologists Jenny Kleinfelder and Emily McCann spent a day visiting classrooms at Mandalay Elementary School in the Wantagh School District for AAC Awareness Month. It is observed every October to raise global awareness about augmentative and alternative communication and celebrate the individuals who...