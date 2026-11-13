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Best Grammy Awards News Ever! Afternoon Ceremony with 70 Categories Will Finally Be Broadcast — On Disney Plus, Thanks to New Deal
By Roger Friedman,9 days ago
Thanks to the Grammy Awards moving to ABC, the afternoon ceremony will be broadcast. Yes, because the Grammys will be on ABC on Sunday, February 7th at night, the famous afternoon show will be on Disney Plus, live. The afternoon ceremony is the most fun. There are about 70 categories...