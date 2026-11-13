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Emotional Pochettino calls USMNT departure “most difficult decision of career”
By Larry Henry Jr,9 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino is departing the U.S. Men’s National Team for Manchester United and the Argentine head coach was visibly emotional regarding his decision. Pochettino spoke to the media on Friday on the eve of the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg against Haiti, hours after the news of his departure was announced. Man United fired Michael Carrick as manager on Thursday and wasted little time in replacing him with Pochettino, who was only three months into his new, four-year contract with U.S. Soccer.