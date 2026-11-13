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Mechanicsburg’s Hannah Bailey named overall winner of Community STARs Service Award
By Nate Bope,9 days ago
Mechanicsburg High School junior Hannah Bailey has been recognized for her commitment to serving others, earning the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center’s Community STARs Service Award and being selected as the overall winner of the Super STAR Award. Bailey was one of just seven students from Madison and Champaign counties...