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Norwell's Cranberry Crossing Sells $2.3M Homes on a Working Bog's Doorstep
By Mike Chen,10 days ago
A 40-acre spread of land in Norwell that once grew cranberries is now being developed for a very different crop: a subdivision planned for 26 custom-built houses starting at $2.295 million. Two homes at Cranberry Crossing are already finished, two more are expected to wrap up by the end of the year, one has sold, and another is under agreement, with construction continuing on land that still sits beside an active cranberry farm.
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