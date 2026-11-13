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Genetic Switch Helped Evolve the Large Primate Brain
By Events Genetics Neuroscience,10 days ago
Researchers discovered a primate-specific DNA regulatory switch that governs the production of specialized brain-building stem cells called basal radial glia (bRG). The study shows that evolution expanded primate cerebral cortex complexity by altering how the shared DACH1 gene is regulated, boosting bRG progenitor production without needing to invent entirely new genes.