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Longmeadow's Storrs Library Faces $19M Fix, Leans on Donors as Town Cash Dries Up
By Will O'Brien,10 days ago
The Richard Salter Storrs Library in Longmeadow is facing a nearly $19 million renovation bill, and officials say the town simply can't cover it in one shot. Library Director Jean Maziarz told residents the project had to be split into phases because, as she put it, “the town can’t afford this all at once.” The first steps alone are expected to cost $2.3 million, just to stop water from continuing to damage the historic building.