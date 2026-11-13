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Texas executes man for killing, beheading his 3 children
By United Press International,10 days ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) — Texas executed its eighth death row inmate of the year on Thursday, killing a Brownsville man convicted of the brutal 2003 brutal killing of three children. John Allen Rubio, 46, was executed by lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, located about 70 miles north of Houston. He was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. CST, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told UPI in an emailed statement.