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House Flipper 2 "Pets" DLC Launches Feb. 11th, 2027
9 days ago
The House Flipper 2 “Pets” DLC has been given a new release date of Feb. 11th, 2027 and you can check out a fresh look at the expansion above. Welcome to Puffin Isle! This slightly neglected region of Pinnacove seems in urgent need of a makeover. From charming villas to forgotten landmarks, these jobs are sure to surprise you! Meeting friends old and new, can you help them make this place a cozy haven for all animal lovers? Or will you focus on creating your own pet-centered houses for other players to enjoy?