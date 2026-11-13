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We believe we can see the schlub lurking under Jake Johnson's polished Sunset P.I. appearance
By William Hughes,10 days ago
We’ll be honest: When we first heard that Jake Johnson—the man behind such schlubby legends as Julius Pepperwood, Chicago gumshoe—was launching a new workplace sitcom where he played a private detective, we assumed we’d be getting Johnson at his most aggressively schlubbed-out: Stubble for days, stained shirts, and the most low-rent vibes imaginable. So it took a bit of mental calibration to look at new first-look photos from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici’s Sunset P.I.—which was picked up by a private detective-voracious NBC alongside the Rockford Files reboot back in May—and see the schlub shining through Johnson’s carefully coiffed beard and nicely tailored suits. But we believe, dear readers: We believe we can see the hapless slob lurking underneath “Mickey Wilder”‘s apparently refined exterior.