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Hear This: Scientists still can't quite nail down what Gonzo is
By Matt Schimkowitz,10 days ago
(Disney/Mitchell Haaseth) For decades, scientists have warned us against smoking, climate change, and soda pop. But for all their killjoy explanations, they refused to answer the only question on the public’s mind for the last 50 years: What the heck is Gonzo, anyway? Yes, the Muppet commonly associated with being shot out of a cannon and sexually harassing chickens has been classified as many different things by the Jim Henson Company over the years. He’s been a turkey, a whatever, and a space alien, but Muppet canon is never fixed, and the consummate entertainers often toss out backstory in service of a good joke. Thankfully, the fine folks at Popular Science were willing to use their contacts within the scientific community to get as close to the bottom of it as possible.