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The Next Film From Disney and Pixar is a Crime Movie set in Italy... with Cats
By Olivia Rutigliano,9 days ago
Listen up, wiseguys. There’s a new Disney/Pixar movie coming out, and it’s a crime movie! Specifically, it’s a movie about the Italian mob. It takes place in Venice, Italy, and is the story of a scrawny, impoverished young fellow named Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo) who is taken in by a powerful crime family. In exchange for this, his job is to steal things for them… often at great personal risk.