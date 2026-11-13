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Buena Vista Lands in Murray Hill: A Third NYC Home for Snack-and-Cocktail Culture
By Editor Picks,10 days ago
In a Manhattan dining market where new openings come and go in a season, growing a single restaurant into three locations in under a decade is a signal worth reading. That's exactly what Buena Vista Restaurant & Cocktail Bar has done — and its newest address in Murray Hill shows where the brand, and arguably the market, is heading: shareable plates, craft cocktails, and a room that flips from dinner service to late-night bar without missing a beat.