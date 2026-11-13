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North Florida's Austin Rogers unanimously elected president of Congressional class
By Fox 49 Staff,7 days ago
WASHINGTON — He hasn't even been sworn into Congress, but North Florida's newest representative is already taking on a leadership role in Washington. Republican Congressman-elect Austin Rogers has been unanimously elected president of the incoming House Republican freshman class, putting the Panama City-area Republican in a position to represent approximately 30 newly elected GOP lawmakers as they prepare to take office in January.
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