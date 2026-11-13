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Ex-Sixers Player Makes Debatable Statement On NBA Teams
By Justin Grasso,10 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 14: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Getty.