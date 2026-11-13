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Jason Williams reveals Pat Riley personally paid for Heat's luxury hotels on road trips
By Mislav Puljiz,9 days ago
Pat Riley has built the Miami Heat around one of the strictest cultures in the NBA, demanding complete commitment and discipline from everyone in the organization. However, Jason Williams revealed there was another side to Riley's demanding leadership, one that made his three years in Miami the most memorable of his NBA career.