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A-Town Seniors and Girls Basketball Players Kaydin and Kennedy Quinn Sign with Colleges
8 days ago
Kaydin and Kennedy, along with A-Town girls basketball head coach Brent Dugan, visited the WRAM Morning Show studio on Friday to talk about their recent signing and their recruiting process. Kaydin will play basketball and attend classes at Lincoln Land Community College. Kennedy will play and attend classes at D-1 DePaul University. They both talked about the recruiting process and their upcoming final year of high school basketball.