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Downtown Baltimore Brings Its A-Game: Downtown Partnership Celebrates Champions, Major Wins and What's Next at Experience Downtown
10 days ago
Annual meeting at M&T Bank Stadium recognizes six Downtown champions, celebrates $1.4 million in small-business grants and spotlights major momentum behind Downtown RISE. — Downtown Baltimore brought its A-game Tuesday night as Downtown Partnership of Baltimore (DPOB) took over the Bud Light Talon at M&T Bank Stadium for Experience Downtown, its annual meeting presented by M&T Bank. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott joined Baltimore's business, civic and community leaders for the evening, and their remarks reinforced the partnership, support and commitment the State and City have shown in advancing Downtown. WJZ's Rick Ritter and Ravens on-field DJ Quicksilva hosted the program, while Morgan State University's Magnificent Marching Machine (M3) brought the unmistakable sound and spirit of Baltimore to the field-side celebration, opening the program. Together, the evening celebrated the people, partnerships and investments putting Downtown on the path to its next big win.