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Passing the Torch: A Father-Son C10 Build
5 days ago
AS SEEN IN OUR Street Truck Sept 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now!. In the custom truck scene, everyone has their reasons for building and bringing their custom dreams to life. Some folks do it simply to flex and outdo the next guy, while others use it to show off their skills in the garage. For a lot of us, the build is simply a way to make a ride match our personality and show our true passions. But then you come across great stories like this one where the build isn’t just about the truck; it’s all about family. For Tony Leal, better known on Instagram as @slammed64s, and his son Anthony, wrenching on this 1964 Chevy C10 was more than just a project in the garage. It was a chance to build something together that’s now headed to the big stage: SEMA. And here’s the kicker: this is Anthony’s very first build from the ground up. Most builders spend years trying to get something prestigious enough built to this level, let alone into a SEMA-featured booth. But Anthony’s C10 will be on full display for the automotive world, featured in the Air Lift Performance booth showcasing its all-new ALP4 air management setup. It has already landed a magazine cover, too. First build, first SEMA feature, and first cover—now that’s making some serious noise right out of the gate!