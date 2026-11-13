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Suspect in Domestic Violence Incident Arrested on Litany of Charges Including Attempted Homicide & Torture
10 days ago
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA — “On November 1, 2026, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol Deputies took a report of a violent assault involving a female victim who had been attacked by her ex-boyfriend, identified as 52-year-old Gordon McCarty Jr. of Dos Palos, California. The victim sustained several significant injuries as a result of the assault.