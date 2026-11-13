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W.Va. National Guard To Honor Fallen Soldier
By Chris Schulz,10 days ago
The West Virginia National Guard will hold Monday a remembrance event in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. On Nov. 26, 2025 Beckstrom and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe were shot during an attack in Washington, D.C. They were serving as part of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful, to provide additional security and safety at key locations in the district.
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