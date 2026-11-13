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UPDATE: Supreme Court Rules 2025 Law Unconstitutional, Board Of Education Maintains Rulemaking Authority
By Chris Schulz,10 days ago
Justice Charles Trump dissented from the majority, arguing in a 28-page filing that House Bill 2755 is not unconstitutional. “Rather, it establishes procedures governing the exercise of the rulemaking authority that has been delegated to the Board by the Legislature in statute,” he wrote. “The Legislature possesses the sole constitutional authority to prescribe those procedures.”