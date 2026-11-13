undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Music Moots with Georgia Coley
9 days ago
We are extremely back with Music Moots™, the blogseries where I ask someone to recommend me a song they like, and then I listen to the song and then write a little about it. Today we have Georgia Coley! Georgia is a multi-hyphenate artist (writer, editor, documentary filmmaker) living in Nashville; she writes a column for the Christian social justice publication Sojourners, and has a Substack about, in her words, "the intersection of trans experience and theology." I came across her work after the midterm elections, when Alysa Liu's gold medal-winning skate made the rounds on social media again. ("this caused the blue wave" was the initial Twitter commentary that revived it, I think.) Coley called the performance "one of the most profound and deeply spiritual works of art from the 2020s" and linked her essay, "The Radical Cosmic Apocalypse of Alysa Liu," which is exactly the kind of exuberant title I can get behind.