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LOCAL THEATER REVIEWS! There’s Still Time to Catch a Beautiful Staging of ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ and an Ambitious ‘Rhinoceros’
By Beti Webb Trauth,10 days ago
To begin with, let me just say that the most impressive thing about actor Chuck Supple’s tour de force performance of “Every Brilliant Thing” in the intimate Synapsis Union space, was how believably natural his ongoing scripted (and unscripted) interactions were with the audience. Not an easy...