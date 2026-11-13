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Son of former CIA Director John Brennan arrested on child sexual abuse images charge
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of former CIA Director John Brennan was arrested Friday on a federal charge related to child sexual abuse images, according to authorities. The case against Kyle Owen Brennan brought in federal court in Virginia stems from an investigation by local authorities that was referred to the FBI earlier this year, according to court papers.