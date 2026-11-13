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Bregman Hosting Public Forum on Fentanyl Crisis in Albuquerque
10 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A public forum focused on the impact of fentanyl in New Mexico is scheduled for next month at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event, hosted by Sam Bregman, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, will bring together first responders, healthcare providers, treatment professionals, and criminal justice advocates to discuss the ongoing challenges posed by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
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