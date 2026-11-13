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Z Universe: Energy Burst Review
By Daniel Kamsy,8 days ago
A roster full of fighters, and a strategy waiting to spark. Z Universe: Energy Burst is an idle RPG built around a familiar anime fantasy: recruit fighters, assemble a squad and watch them unleash spectacular attacks. Its colorful cast, bright arenas and steady stream of rewards make the appeal easy to understand. The bigger question is whether the choices made before and between battles are interesting enough to keep that loop rewarding.