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Air traffic communication issues being blamed for FAA nationwide ground stop for all flights
By WKYT News Staff,10 days ago
(WKYT/CNN) - All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. According to the FAA, a temporary telecommunications outage impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers is being blamed. Preliminary...