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Brain lesion and AIDS
By J Todd Gage,10 days ago
J. Todd Gage, MD: A 32-year-old African American man with AIDS was brought to the emergency department of Baylor University Medical Center. Shortly before breakfast on the day of admission, the patient had abruptly lost consciousness and experienced a tonicclonic seizure, which lasted several minutes and resolved spontaneously. No head trauma, loss of bladder or bowel continence, or tongue biting occurred during the seizure. The patient was alert and oriented on admission but acted somewhat inappropriately and was resistant to questioning. He complained of chronic, nonproductive cough and night sweats. He denied fever, chills, headache, nuchal rigidity, photophobia, diplopia, numbness, weakness, paresthesias, palpitations, chest pain, weight loss, malaise, tobacco use, alcohol use, illicit drug use, tattoos, or prior blood transfusions. He was allergic to no medicines. No recent febrile illnesses, malignancies, or seizure disorders had been in the family.