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Collier backs $7.4M land deal for 1,166 apartments
By Aisling Swift,10 days ago
Collier County has agreed to spend $7.4 million to acquire three properties for 1,166 income-restricted workforce apartments in southeastern Collier County, using proceeds from its infrastructure sales surtax and interest accrued since 2019. Plans for three apartment developments — by Naples-based Onda Housing Group and California-based Lincoln Avenue Communities —...
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