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Tim Aten Knows: Apartments proposed for stalled hotel on Bayshore
By Tim Aten,7 days ago
Q: Any update on “The 239,” 3467 Bayshore Drive, Naples? I live a block away in a new house. Thank you. – Greg Schilling, Naples. A: With construction at a standstill for nearly two years because of a financial hardship, new property owners have presented fresh plans to convert the originally proposed hotel rooms into affordable housing apartment units in the four-story concrete shell on the southeast corner of Bayshore Drive and Areca Avenue.
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