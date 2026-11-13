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Dumas football player dies after crash; team honors him in playoff game
By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News,10 days ago
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas High School football player has died after a crash. Treyton Miller, 16, was pronounced dead Friday at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 87 just south of Dumas. According to a Department of Public Safety crash report, Miller failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of another pickup.