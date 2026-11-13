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Mpox cases rise locally, prompting expanded county public health outreach
By City News Service,10 days ago
San Diego County Friday reported an increase in local mpox cases with 16 confirmed since October 2026, and 48 total so far this year, an increase from 35 reported in 2025. An infectious disease transmitted through close contact, including sexual contact, mpox has two variants that cause disease in people, Clade I and Clade II. According to the county, Clade II has driven most cases since the virus first appeared in the region in 2022. Clade I has circulated in California since 2025, and San Diego County health officials have confirmed 10 Clade I cases since July 2026.