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Pinehurst Is in the Books. Here's Everything Left on the 2026–27 Calendar
By Kyle R.,9 days ago
The 2026–27 AmateurGolf.com season opened the right way: 26 teams, three rounds on Pinehurst No. 4, No. 10 and No. 2, and a Wednesday finish in the Cradle of American Golf. Now the calendar turns west. Between now and May we have six Winter Series events in California, four more stops on the Two Man Links tour, and the 111th playing of the oldest city championship in golf.