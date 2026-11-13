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Off the Beaten Path: Remembering Veterans in Clark County
By Sam Dick,10 days ago
(WKYT) - As you drive into the Winchester Cemetery, it’s hard to miss a red and gold plaque that stands out among all the monuments. In gold lettering, the name at the top of the plaque says “Harold Glenn Epperson.” Below the name is the gold-colored emblem for the U-S Marine Corps. And at the bottom of the plaque in small letters is “USMC 1st Battalion 6th Marine 2nd Marine Division.” Private First-Class Harold Glenn Epperson is one of many young men who did not come home from serving in World War II.
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