undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Booker’s landslide gives him wins in 36 of 40 N.J. legislative districts
By David Wildstein,10 days ago
Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is on track to carry 36 of New Jersey’s 40 legislative districts after his landslide re-election victory over Republican Justin Murphy, a former deputy mayor of Tabernacle, a remarkable showing that could have significant implications for next year’s legislative races — and give him an important talking point as he prepares to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.
42